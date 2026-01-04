Minor injured after shooting at Baltimore County McDonald's, police say

A minor was injured after being shot multiple times at a McDonald's restaurant in Baltimore County on Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the fast food restaurant around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard in the Parkville area. The minor was found there with gunshot wounds to the legs. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Officers believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-887-3700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (LOCKUP).

Baltimore County's violent crime in 2025

In 2025, there were 28 homicides in Baltimore County, according to the county's crime data. Of those homicides, two of them were in the Parkville area, near where Saturday's shooting occurred.

In September, police said a woman and her ex-boyfriend died from an apparent murder-suicide in the Parkville area.

Officers responded to an urgent welfare check around 10:45 a.m. in the 9200 block of Avondale Road, where 28-year-old Kylee Long was found suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Long's ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Terell Pryor, was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was identified as the suspect in this case.