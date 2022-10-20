Baltimore County man sentenced for sexually assaulting girlfriend's teen daughter

BALTIMORE - A man was sentenced to 65 years, suspending all but 45 years, in jail for sexually assaulting minors for years in Baltimore County.

During a two-day trial in June, Jermaine Stagg, 41, was convicted of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of third degree sex offense and one count of second-degree assault.

Stagg was found guilty of sexually abusing his girlfriend's daughter, starting in 2013, when she was just 13 years old. The abuse continued until the girl was 17.

According to court records, Stagg abused the girls' younger sister, and has had a history of domestic violence abuse against the girls' mother and he was the main father figure in the her life.

"This young victim was very brave to walk into the courtroom and disclose these horrible facts to a Jury," Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberg said. "The fact that she was motivated to disclose to protect her younger sister is to be commended. I would also like to thank ASA Natalie Scurto for her hard work in prosecuting this case and the great police work by the Baltimore County Police Department."