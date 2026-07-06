Several Baltimore County intersections without working traffic signals due to power outages

More than a dozen Baltimore County intersections are without working traffic signals due to power outages caused by storms over the past few days.

The outage is expected to last for several hours while Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) makes the repairs. Officials are telling drivers to avoid the areas, use alternate routes, and treat all affected intersections as four-way stops.

Strong storms powered through Maryland on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Trees and power lines were knocked down, and thousands of BGE customers lost power from heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

BGE said that at one point, 85,000 customers lost power, with the majority in Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Harford counties.

Here is a list of the traffic signals that lost power:

Eastern Boulevard and Virginia Avenue (Essex)

Eastern Boulevard and Marlyn Avenue (Essex)

Eastern Boulevard and Old Eastern Avenue (Middle River)

Eastern Boulevard and Selig Avenue (Essex)

Rt. 702 and Homberg Avenue (Essex)

Rt. 702 and Mansfield Road (Essex)

Rt. 702 and Middleborough Road (Essex)

Back River Neck Road and Williams Avenue (Essex)

Back River Neck Road and Country Ridge SC (Essex)

Back River Neck Road and Middleborough Road (Essex)

Ramps on Martin Boulevard and Eastern Boulevard (Middle River)

Eastern Boulevard and Kingston Road (Middle River)

Old Eastern Avenue and Harrison Road (Middle River)