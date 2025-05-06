Baltimore County hookah lounge where man was killed didn't have proper permits, police say

A Baltimore County hookah lounge where a 28-year-old man was killed and three others were injured on May 2 does not hold a proper county hookah and vapor lounge use permit, and is not licensed in Maryland, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers met with the property owner of Azuz Hookah Lounge, on Woodlawn Drive, who said he has changed the locks. Police said Azuz Hookah Lounge recently opened at the shopping center near Security Boulevard in Woodlawn without having its needed permits.

Baltimore County police investigate quadruple shooting

Police said four people were shot in the parking lot of the shopping center late on Friday, May 2.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds at the scene, and two other people suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at hospitals after the shooting, police said.

Police said 28-year-old Elijah Lamback died Saturday, May 3, after he was found with gunshot wounds inside the Azuz Hookah Lounge.

Police are searching for suspects, and Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information submitted by phone or online.

Baltimore County records drop in crime

Data from Baltimore County police shows a decline in weapons offenses.

In 2023, there were 732 weapons violations reported in the county, and in 2024, there were 677 offenses reported. That's a 7.5% drop over one year.