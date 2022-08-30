Baltimore County firefighter injured during training exercise at Sparrows Point

BALTIMORE -- One of Baltimore County's probationary firefighters was injured during a training exercise at the Fire-Rescue Academy in Sparrows Point on Tuesday, according to Baltimore County officials.

The 30-year-old female firefighter was injured during a rooftop ventilation exercise, which requires firefighters to ascend a ladder to a roof and put another ladder in its proper position on the roof, according to authorities.

The female firefighter lost her footing while descending the ladder and fell 15 feet before hitting the ground, Baltimore County officials said.

She was wearing her personal protective equipment and operating under the supervision of two fire instructors when she plummeted to the ground, according to authorities.

She was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with non-life=threatening injuries, county officials said.

The female firefighter was taking advantage of extra training at the academy when she was injured, according to authorities