Baltimore County considers banning paid house parties after Catonsville complaints

The Baltimore County Council is considering new legislation Tuesday that would ban paid house parties, following complaints from Catonsville neighbors about large, out-of-control pool parties during the summer.

If passed, those who violate the law could face a $2,500 fine for a first offense and $5,000 for subsequent offenses.

Baltimore County's proposed ban on for-profit parties follows similar policies in Montgomery and Howard counties. Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said these types of parties can create safety concerns.

"They can include the unlicensed sale and service of food and alcohol," Klausmeier said. "I'm sure they're not carding young people."

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said the department has received several calls about disruptive paid parties, primarily in the eastern and western parts of the county.

He said the proposed ban would give police another enforcement tool to go after repeat offenders.

"There's not a lot of people who do this. It's usually the same people we see over and over again and they'll change locations," McCullough said.

Baltimore County resident Danielle Singley said hundreds of people showed up multiple times a week for pool parties at her neighbor's home in Catonsville. She said the gatherings were out of control.

"Trespassing, public intoxication, public urination, lewd behavior, people climbing on top of cars and throwing trash," Singley said.

A flyer posted on social media advertised an admission fee and listed how many people could attend.

"We don't have a problem with parties. Of course, everyone has a little party here and there, but this is beyond a party," Singley said.

A friend and representative of the homeowner told CBS News Baltimore in July that the fee helped cover food and safety measures.

"And it provides maintenance to keep the pool, the tents, everything sanitized," Norman Johnson said.

County officials say these are the types of parties the proposed legislation is intended to crack down on.

Singley applauded the legislation and what she described as swift action from county leaders.

"We sent a strong message in this community," Singley said. "Now, my concern is will it happen somewhere else?"

McCullough said some for-profit parties could continue into the fall and that the proposed bill could help deter them.