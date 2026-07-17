Fed up with "out of control" pool parties in Baltimore County, neighbors demand action

Neighbors in a quiet suburban community off Rolling Road in Catonsville are outraged over numerous pool parties they said are causing disturbances in their community.

A representative for the homeowner told WJZ Investigates there are no plans to stop throwing the backyard gatherings despite the complaints.

Neighbors shared surveillance footage of the party. Mike Hellgren

What happened?

Danielle Singley loves her home, but she is frustrated with the constant, large pool parties at her neighbor's house on Collinsway Road.

She said the parties have drawn hundreds of people—sometimes two to three times a week—since May.

"it's outrageous. These parties are beyond what a typical residential swimming pool should be used for. It is clear that he is operating a commercial business. We have hundreds of people who come to this neighborhood—a quiet neighborhood on any given day. Every event brings in hundreds of people," Singley told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "We can't get to our homes. There has been lewd behavior. We have literally caught people on camera using the bathroom on people's private properties, they jump up on top of cars."

More neighborhood surveillance footage captured a young women atop of a vehicle during the party. Mike Hellgren

She said it reminds her of a 2 Live Crew video.

"They would have these huge parties. That's what this looks like. It's completely outrageous that this gentleman is thinking this is ok," Singley said.

Another neighbor, Mutahir Iftikhar, told WJZ, "Imagine 150 people, streets filled with people, with cars, after-parties at 8:30 or 9 o'clock, they're drinking over here. They have a big speaker. They're doing a party on the street. It looks like 1 a.m. in a club."

Homeowner's response

Norman Johnson told WJZ Investigates he is a friend and the representative of the homeowner. He walked us into the backyard pool to show us the setup. There is a portable toilet outside and several tables set up around the swimming pool.

A portable toilet for visitors sits outside the gate leading to the residents' backyard pool. Mike Hellgren

He even played WJZ a song he made criticizing his neighbors for complaining.

"Leave us alone. Stop sending people, calling police on us, messing with us," Johnson said. "We ain't doing nothing to nobody, man."

Johnson insisted there is nothing inappropriate going on. He said the homeowner is a retired veteran and minds her own business.

A flyer for a party coming up this weekend said the home can accept up to 125 people for $20 a person.

A flyer advertises another pool party planned for this weekend. Mike Hellgren

"This is no business, man," Johnson said. "This stuff—whatever money they get—it provides food. It provides security and safety, and it provides maintenance to keep the pool, the tents, everything sanitized."

He stressed the parties are not a moneymaker but a way to provide young people with something to do—and rejected accusations the parties get out of control.

"Young people don't have anywhere to go to have some fun. This is a summer event that happens, and it's only seasonal. They're not out here vandalizing nobody's cars. They're not out of here committing crimes," Johnson said. "Yeah, there may be hiccups here and there, but nothing that can't be controlled."

The image above shows the backyard pool at the center of the neighborhood dispute. Mike Hellgren

What's being done?

Neighbors have recorded social media videos of the parties.

A video shared on Instagram appears to show the fire department responding to a recent function. Mike Hellgren

They contacted their councilman, Patrick Young, whose office told WJZ Investigates he is looking at legislative fixes to assist the fed-up neighbors.

Baltimore County police said they started receiving noise complaints in mid-June.

Police said their outreach team has been in contact with the property owner and noted county code enforcement did issue a recent "correction notice" to that property owner.

Police also told WJZ Investigates, "In collaboration with our county and state partners, the department will continue to pursue all appropriate enforcement and regulatory remedies available under the law to address the concerns at this property."

Concerns over pool parties have grown across the state in recent years, with some being advertised on social media or rented out on apps.

Montgomery and Howard Counties have cracked down. In Howard County, violations can cost property owners thousands of dollars, as WJZ has previously reported.

Not backing down

Johnson said the parties are not going away.

"Why should we back down? We can scale down, as far as we can reduce the number. We could do that if that's the problem," he said. "I think it's moreso they don't like to see these kids come up here. They don't like them. They don't like us."

He said, "I think it's unfair for any of these officials to try to dictate to private owners as to what they can do with their house. That is the problem right there. Leave us alone. Allow us to have and invite who we want into our private property. It's not your property. We pay taxes on this. We vote. Why are you messing with us?"

The owner's grandson, who asked us to identify him by his nickname Leo, told WJZ, "I really do hope this calms down because, if anything, this isn't an issue with my grandmother. I genuinely love her, and I would not want her to feel stressed in the slightest because of the small dispute."

Video screenshots from one of the party's showed a young man plunging into the pool. Mike Hellgren

Neighbors demand solutions

Singley said she has taken a bullhorn to address partygoers who have caused disturbances on her block. She said these are not small, typical pool parties, and the property owner's actions must be addressed.

"It's just insane to me that people are allowed to… bring us all down to our knees and degrade our community like this," she said.

She called on county officials to do more.

"I just want to really plead with our local elected officials, the policy makers, the people working in government agencies that we really need you to ensure that you are enforcing whatever procedures and policies are on the books," Singley said. "And if we need some additional laws in place so that folks like our neighbors down the street can't find these little loopholes, we need to act with urgency on this. We already have enough people leaving the county, and you're about to probably see more people leave very soon."