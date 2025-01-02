Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski to be sworn into Congress on Friday

Johnny Olszewski to be sworn into Congress on Friday

Johnny Olszewski to be sworn into Congress on Friday

Johnny Olszewski to be sworn into Congress on Friday

BALTIMORE -- Johnny Olszewski, who is resigning as the Baltimore County executive, will be sworn into Congress on Friday on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Olszewski is replacing the retired Dutch Ruppersberger as the representative on Maryland's second congressional district, which includes parts of Carroll and Baltimore counties, and a small portion of Baltimore City.

He has served as Baltimore County Executive for two terms after winning election in 2018 and 2022. His resignation goes into effect on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

"We transformed Baltimore County into a model of open, accountable, and accessible government. And we did all of it in partnership," Olszewski said in his resignation announcement on Dec. 4, 2024.

Olszewski's platform

Johnny Olszewski, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kimberly Klacik in the 2024 general election after running a campaign dedicated to rebuilding Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, boosting the economy with employment opportunities, education, public safety and reproductive rights.

Olszewski has mentioned his background as an educator, state delegate and county executive has prepared him for Congress.

"I take all of those experiences with me," Olszewski said. "Having a teacher in the United States Congress is a good thing. Having a county executive, somebody who served at the local level, who understands how policies about healthcare, housing and everything in between, affect the residents we serve now, will make me a better congressman."

Next Baltimore County Executive

The Baltimore County Council has narrowed its list of interim executive finalists to five to fill the role vacated by Johnny Olszewski.

According to the council, these are the five advancing in the selection process:

Jim Brochin

Yara A. Cheikh

Katherine A. Klausmeier

George G. Perdikakis, Sr.

Barry F. Williams

On Dec. 17, 2024, those candidates made their cases to the council on why they should be appointed the acting county executive. The role will be for the next two years of what would have been the rest of Olszewski's term.

Each candidate was given 15 minutes to address various questions from the council, which included decreasing crime, balancing the county's budget, increasing affordable housing, retaining and recruiting emergency responders and managing county development.

Baltimore County Council Chairman Izzy Patoka said the interim should be fiscally responsible and ready to lead 20 agencies in the county.

"It will formally begin with a portal on the county council's website and it will ask for three things to be submitted – a letter of interest, a resume, and a financial disclosure," Patoka said.

If not one candidate receives four votes from the council, County Administrator D'andrea Walker will serve as acting Baltimore County executive.

The Baltimore County Council is expected to announce Olszewski's replacement on Monday, Jan. 6.