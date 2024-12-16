Baltimore County interim executive candidates explain what makes them the best option

BALTIMORE -- Five candidates made their case to the Baltimore County Council on why they should be appointed the acting county executive, replacing Johnny Olszewski, who won election to represent Maryland's second congressional district.

Each candidate was given 15 minutes to address various questions from the council, which included decreasing crime, balancing the county's budget, increasing affordable housing, retaining and recruiting emergency responders and managing county development.

The five finalists in the selection process are:

Jim Brochin

Yara A. Cheikh

Katherine A. Klausmeier

George G. Perdikakis, Sr.

Barry F. Williams

Last week, the Baltimore County Council narrowed the field from 12 to five.

If one candidate does not receive four votes from the council, County Administrator D'andrea Walker will serve as acting Baltimore County executive. The council will choose someone for the position by early January.

Hearing from the candidates

Barry Williams, the former Baltimore County Director of Recreation and Parks, spoke about the qualities of leadership in a critical position like county executive.

"A good leader is visible," Williams said. "The leader needs to be an effective, credible communicator who is able to remain calm and level-headed in a crisis."

Jim Brochin, a former Maryland Senator who represented Baltimore County for 16 years, pledged he wouldn't run for re-election in 2026 or 2030 and focused on reaching across the aisle to get things done.

"This is the independence that I've demonstrated in my 16 years in the Maryland Senate and the type of fair leadership I feel the residents of Baltimore County need and deserve," Brochin said.

George Perdikakis, Sr. shared his story of moving to the United States from Greece, as well as his experience in local and state politics.

"We need to get through the next two years, make hard choices, but we are going to make that in collaboration," Perdikakis said.

State Senator Katherine Klausmeier, who represents portions of Eastern Baltimore County, said she would not seek re-election in 2026. She emphasized her experience in advocating for the county in the state house.

"That commitment, coupled with my experience, knowledge and passion to see the county move forward, make me uniquely qualified to step into the role of interim county executive," Klausmeier said.

Yara Cheikh, a community advocate who shared she is prepared to lead right away, emphasized the importance of making Baltimore County a place where everyone can thrive.

"I'm not naïve to the challenges ahead," Cheikh said. "This is not the time to standstill, but rather move forward together to continue the good work."

What is wanted in a county executive?

Baltimore County Council chairman Izzy Patoka said the council says the interim should be fiscally responsible and ready to lead 20 agencies in the county.

"It will formally begin with a portal on the county council's website and it will ask for three things to be submitted – a letter of interest, a resume and a financial disclosure," said Baltimore County council chairman Izzy Patoka.

Patoka said the next Baltimore County executive needs to be ready to be a caretaker of the role and will not seek election when the term ends in 2026.

"There is sentiment among the council members that we don't give anyone an unfair advantage of having an incumbency," Patoka said.

Patoka will be introducing legislation that would put this process in the hands of Baltimore County residents for future special elections.

Olszewski's swearing in

Johnny Olszewski will be sworn into Congress on Jan. 3, 2025.

He was a school teacher, a delegate and a county executive before taking on the nation's capital.

"To become a public school teacher, to become a state representative at the age of 23, to earn a Phd, to be elected Baltimore County executive and now to be a member of the U.S. Congress," Olszewski said.