Baltimore County seeks new executive after Johnny Olszewski was elected for U.S. Congress

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County is working to find its next county executive after Johnny Olszewski won the election to represent Maryland's second congressional district.

Eight people are vying for the role of interim county executive. Olszewski will end his role in January with two years remaining on his term.

While anyone can apply to be interim county executive, the decision, as it stands by law right now, must be approved by four of the seven on the county council.

What is wanted in a county executive?

Baltimore County Council chairman Izzy Patoka said the council says the interim should be fiscally responsible and ready to lead 20 agencies in the county.

"It will formally begin with a portal on the county council's website and it will ask for three things to be submitted – a letter of interest, a resume and a financial disclosure," said Baltimore County council chairman Izzy Patoka.

Patoka said the next Baltimore County executive needs to be ready to be a caretaker of the role and will not seek election when the term ends in 2026.

"There is sentiment among the council members that we don't give anyone an unfair advantage of having an incumbency," Patoka said.

If no one gets four out of the seven voting, County Administrator D'Andrea Walker would serve as the acting county executive.

Patoka will be introducing legislation that would put this process in the hands of Baltimore County residents for future special elections.

But for now, a public hearing for residents to weigh in on the candidates will be held in early December.

Olszewski set for January swearing in

Olszewski will be sworn into his new role in Congress in January.

He was a school teacher, a delegate and a county executive before taking on the nation's capital.

"To become a public school teacher, to become a state representative at the age of 23, to earn a Phd, to be elected Baltimore County executive and now to be a member of the U.S. Congress," Olszewski said.