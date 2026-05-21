Baltimore County residents weigh in on potential data centers at public hearing

Baltimore County residents packed a public hearing Thursday night to voice support and concerns over the future of data centers in the county.

The standing-room-only meeting before the Baltimore County Planning Board marked the third public hearing on data centers in the region this week, following similar discussions in Howard and Harford counties.

In February, the Baltimore County Council unanimously approved a one-year moratorium on data centers while the Planning Board studies the potential impacts of the facilities and prepares recommendations for the council.

During Thursday's meeting, the board heard arguments from both supporters and opponents of data center expansion.

"These systems are designed to reduce demand on freshwater resources, but they still must meet environmental standards before they move forward," one speaker said.

The Planning Board has until Oct. 1 to submit its report and recommendations to the council.

Baltimore County rally against data centers

Outside the Baltimore County Council Chambers, demonstrators gathered in the rain to rally against potential data center development before public comment began.

"I am not anti-AI, anti-tech, innovation is great, but it should not be at the behest of sacrificing communities," one speaker said during the rally.

More than 50 people spoke during the hearing, both in person and virtually. Some residents strongly opposed bringing data centers to Baltimore County.

"The political reality in Baltimore County is that the electorate is speaking tonight, and they are saying we don't want data centers in Baltimore County," a speaker said.

Support for data centers

Others argued the county should benefit economically from the development of data centers.

"Data centers would absolutely help our local economy, but at what cost? Are the problems that we face today worth trading for the problems we would face tomorrow?" another resident said.

"I believe it's better that the county enjoys the benefits if we are going to be destined to suffer the cost," a supporter said.

Other discussions about data centers in Maryland

Data centers are being debated across the Baltimore region.

Earlier this month, the Harford County council moved forward with emergency legislation that would ban the facilities outright.

The county previously proposed a moratorium bill would have temporarily paused new data center development while the county studied how to regulate the industry in the future.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly has stated his opposition of data centers.

"Over the last year, my administration has been approached by parties interested in bringing data centers to Harford County," Cassilly said. "We have carefully researched the impacts these facilities have had on communities across the country, and it is clear that Data Centers are not appropriate for Harford County."

This week, Howard County's council introduced a bill to pause data centers.