What you need to know about the boil water advisory in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of residents in northern Baltimore County are under a Boil Water Advisory after a 20-inch water main break Tuesday afternoon in Sparks.

A drinking water pumping facility in Sparks lost pressure and its water tank capacity was depleted after the water main break, officials said. When water pressure is lost, there is an increased chance of contamination to the distribution system, officials said.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works said the advisory is precautionary, and officials said no known E. coli or other bacteria contamination has been detected. It is unclear how long the advisory will last.

Roads were closed when the water main break happened in the 13800 block of York Road near Thorton Mill Road, and some roads in the area remained closed Wednesday morning, WJZ's Amy Kawata reports.

Here's what you need to know about the advisory:

Where is the advisory in effect?

People who live in Sparks, Cockeysville, Hunt Valley, and the Broadmead community are under the advisory, as well as those impacted by the water main break north of Shawan Road and York Road.

Use this interactive map to determine if you are impacted. The DPW said about 1,900 customers are affected.

On the DPW map below, an "X" marks the water main break, a red dot marks a water distribution site at USA Lacrosse, and a black line marks the boundary of the advisory.

What do I do if I'm under the advisory?

First, get rid of any stored water, drinks or ice that was made recently. Avoid drinking or using any unboiled water from the tap during the duration of the advisory.

If you need to use the tap, water should be brought to a "rolling boil" for at least one minute to kill any bacteria.

Boiling water will make it safe for the following activities:

drinking

brushing teeth

washing fruits and vegetables

preparing baby food and formula

making ice

giving to pets

washing dishes

preparing food

Tuesday night, officials provided cases of water to residents at USA Lacrosse in Sparks. They will do the same Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m.

TODAY, bottled water will be distributed from noon- 7 p.m. at USA Lacrosse in Sparks to those under a water boil advisory following a 20-inch water main break off York Rd in Sparks.



This morning, still no update on timeline when things will be back up and running.@wjz — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) February 15, 2023

What's being done about it?



DPW said it will lift the advisory after water samples are tested and determined to be safe. It is unclear how long that testing will take.

The agency said it would lift the advisory and notify customers that the advisory has been lifted when water safety is confirmed.



