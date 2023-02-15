Boil Water Advisory issued for Baltimore County residents following water main break

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Public Works has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for communities in northern Baltimore County following the rupture of a water main along York Road.

The water main break happened in the 13800 block of York Road near Thorton Mill Road in Sparks, Maryland, on Monday.

The damage was so significant that police had to shut down traffic in both directions and put neighbors on high alert.

There were some water outages reported around that time. Additionally, the Department of Public Works' drinking water pumping facility in Sparkes, Maryland, lost pressure and its water tank capacity was depleted.

The impact from the water main break and pressure loss is projected to affect people who live in Sparks, Cockeysville, Hunt Valley, and the Broadmead community.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening that people who live in those areas should be boiling water even though no known E. coli or other bacteria contamination has been detected.

"The precautionary BWA is directly affecting approximately 1900 customers, and residents impacted by the water main break: north of Shawan Road and York Road," the statement said.

On Tuesday night, officials stacked up cases of water at USA Lacrosse in Sparks and provided residents in the area with an alternative to tap water.

Baltimore City and County officials will be out distributing bottled water to impacted residents again tomorrow (Wednesday) noon-7pm at USA Lacrosse in Sparks Glencoe. @BaltimoreDPW is continuing to work to repair the water main. pic.twitter.com/tBHipXlaKw — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) February 15, 2023

Patrick Burke was one of many water recipients.

"I'll deal with the road being closed for a while, but water would be nice to have as soon as possible," Patrick Burke said.

There is still no word on when repairs to the water main will be completed.

Burke said that he is preparing for the worst.

"I kinda viewed it as a bad sign," he said. "I might take a little while to get things up and running, so I figured I better be safe than sorry."

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works wants people in the affected areas to dispose of all stored water, drinks or ice made in recent days.

Officials will return to the USA Lacrosse site on Wednesday and distribute water from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.