Baltimore County boil water advisory lifted after water main break repair

BALTIMORE — The precautionary boil water advisory in Cockeysville, Hunt Valley, Sparks, and Broadmead, has been lifted, the DPW said Friday.

The announcement comes after a 20-inch water main break caused concern of water contamination earlier this week.

The DPW also issued a list of tips for what to do after a boil advisory is lifted:

Run all cold water taps for fifteen (15) minutes.

If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run cold water.

Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest.

After fifteen (15) minutes, turn off your faucets in reverse order, from highest to lowest.

You should also flush your refrigerator's water lines.

All ice made since the boil water advisory was put in place should be discarded, as well as the next three batches.

Ice maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons bleach to one gallon of water.

Apartment buildings and multi-story buildings should notify all residents, occupants and users of this procedure and flush starting the closest tap to the water connection moving outward.