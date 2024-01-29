Baltimore council calls on state lawmakers to pass vacant homes tax

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council unanimously adopted a resolution to call on the Maryland General Assembly to pass and Governor Wes Moore to sign a measure that would give city leaders the authority to set a special tax rate for vacant and abandoned properties.

On Monday, councilwoman Odette Ramos introduced the resolution during a regular council meeting at City Hall.

"This is a request for state action," Ramos said.

This is the fourth time state lawmakers have considered a variation of the measure, which aims to root out vacant and abandoned properties.

If approved, the special tax rate on certain properties would be determined by the city council and the mayor.

"It's a disincentive for people to buy a bunch of properties and sit on them, right? Because then they'll have to pay taxes," Ramos said.

With some properties already faced with high tax liens, Ramos adds the measure would expedite their eligibility for 'in rem'.

"What we want to do is make sure that these properties will be eligible for in rem, which is our new foreclosure process for vacant and abandoned properties so that we can then, we the city, take possession of the property," Ramos said.

Data shows Baltimore has just under 14,000 vacant and abandoned properties, and roughly 20,000 vacant lots.

The spots that span the city are blamed for blight, crime and a factor in the deaths of first responders in 2022.

Some residents feel the special tax is a necessary change.

"I support the vacancy tax because I've seen too many developers come in, swipe up these vacant homes and sit on them in hopes that their value will rise without actually developing any areas in the city so I feel like they're causing areas in Baltimore to be blighted essentially," Jon Marchione said.

Delegate Regina Boyce has spearheaded efforts to pass this legislation for years.

Senator Antonio Hayes joined the fight in the senate chamber this session.

If state lawmakers approve the bill, it could take effect this June.