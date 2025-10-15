Baltimore residents protest Johns Hopkins University's plan to build data, A.I. center

A group of North Baltimore residents says they are fed up with Johns Hopkins University, claiming it isn't a good neighbor to the people who live near its campuses.

A protest on Wednesday afternoon called for more transparency from the university.

Some neighbors in Remington and Wyman Park are worried that construction on the new data science and artificial intelligence institute will impact tree cover and water quality.

Others called for the university to pay its fair share and accused it of not investing in the city.

"Unlike other nonprofits, they have large endowments and a large amount of growing property assets," said Loraine Arikat, an organizer for "With Us For Us."

Calls for transparency

Rally-goers accused the university of union-busting and called for the campus police department to disband.

Most neighbors at the rally demanded the university pay its fair share, after they said Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and the university agreed on a payment in lieu of taxes agreement.

"The city is currently in a budget deficit. We know that we always need more resources," said Christianne Marguerite, the director of communications with Progressive Maryland. "Even though there is a campus bubble, like the residents that live right next door to the university still have a relationship."

A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins University said in a statement, "Johns Hopkins is proud of our relationship with Baltimore, including the recent agreement that will double the annual voluntary contribution that we make to support city services in addition to the more than $19 million Hopkins pays in taxes every year."

The university also generates significant economic revenue for the city between its campuses and health system, totaling more than $19 billion.

Neighbors want a say

Others say the university doesn't take care of the neighborhoods around it.

New developments, including the Data Science and A.I. Institute, caused concern in Wyman Park and Remington, as neighbors worry it will impact tree cover and water quality.

"We believe that Hopkins will also be accountable to the communities that not only the communities within it, but also the communities that surround it," said Josue Tonelli-Cueto, a Johns Hopkins University post-doctoral fellow.

Ultimately, neighbors say they don't want to be left in the dark by the university and hope the institution will give neighbors a seat at the table.

"Come to the table for a transparent process and understanding what a fair share agreement is. The mayor has signed an agreement behind closed doors yet again, and advocates are really calling for a more transparent process," Arikat added.