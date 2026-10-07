Baltimore communities mark 3 years since Oct. 7, 2023 attacks with calls for peace

Wednesday marked three years since the deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attacks in Israel carried out by Hamas, attacks that sparked the war in Gaza that has continued ever since.

Across Maryland, Jewish and Palestinian communities gathered to remember lives lost, reflect on the conflict and pray for peace.

"What happened three years ago in Israel impacted everyone in this community. We have so many ties to Israel — everyone either knew someone in Israel who was impacted or knows someone who was called up into service," said Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.

Libit, along with hundreds of Jewish community members and allies, gathered Tuesday night at The Associated to honor the approximately 1,200 people killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and remember the 251 people who were taken hostage.

"It's very important that we continue to support the country, support the state of Israel, support the people of Israel, and show that we are all one Jewish people," said attendee Yuriy Guzman.

Hamas said the Oct. 7 attack was carried out in response to what it described as the continued Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Israel responded by launching a military operation in Gaza.

A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators also gathered Tuesday at Columbus Park to remember Palestinians killed during the war.

"You have to look at history and everything pre-October 7th and understand what we have witnessed as a response to what happened on October 7th has escalated to the point of genocide," said one protester who did not want to be identified.

As communities on both sides marked the anniversary, those who spoke with WJZ said they hope the future brings an end to the violence and greater understanding.

"Just that aspect of helping one another helps people move on in terms of grasping everything that happened," said attendee Andrew Hoffman. "I think what's going to be important is not only looking toward the future but having the past help shape the future. We have to learn a lot from the past."

"I hope for the future that people remember that there is much more that unites us than there is that divides us," Guzman said.