Baltimore Co. Police seek help finding missing 52-year-old man last seen more than two weeks ago
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are asking for help in finding a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing for more than two weeks.
Carlos Thompson was last seen on April 9 in the Woodlawn area. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and white shoes.
He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds.
Police said Thompson may have gone to Baltimore City.
Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts should call 911 or 410-307-2020.
