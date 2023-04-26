Watch CBS News
Baltimore Co. Police seek help finding missing 52-year-old man last seen more than two weeks ago

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are asking for help in finding a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing for more than two weeks.

Carlos Thompson was last seen on April 9 in the Woodlawn area. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and white shoes.

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

Police said Thompson may have gone to Baltimore City.

 Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts should call 911 or 410-307-2020. 

