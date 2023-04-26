Baltimore Co. Police seek help finding missing 52-year-old man last seen more than two weeks ago

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are asking for help in finding a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing for more than two weeks.

Carlos Thompson was last seen on April 9 in the Woodlawn area. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and white shoes.

#CriticalMissing : 52-year-old Carlos Thompson, 5’6, approximately 160lbs, Ls on 4/9/23, wearing a gray sweatshirt, white shoes in the Woodlawn area. He may have gone to Balto City. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #HelpLocate #BCoPD #PleaseShare pic.twitter.com/Y3eHKJsAYT — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 24, 2023

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

Police said Thompson may have gone to Baltimore City.

Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts should call 911 or 410-307-2020.