Baltimore City YouthWorks 2025 applications now open

BALTIMORE -- Applications for YouthWorks participants and summer employment for 2025 are now open, the Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Employment Development (MOED) announced Thursday.

YouthWorks offers summer job opportunities to teens and young adults aged 14-21. Positions include roles in private companies, nonprofit organizations, and local and state government agencies throughout Baltimore City.

Participants this summer will earn $15 per hour and may work up to 25 hours per week for five weeks.

In 2024, YouthWorks provided more than 10,000 summer jobs to Baltimore City youth across nearly 750 employers, according to the MOED.

Small businesses with fewer than five employees, nonprofits, city, and state government employers can apply to become summer employers and host youth with city funds at no cost.

Larger businesses can interview, select, and hire employees at their own expense from the YouthWorks talent pool.

For more information or to apply, visit http://youthworks.oedworks.com.

To contact the YouthWorks team, call 410-545-1820 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email summerjobs@baltimorecity.gov.