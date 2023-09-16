Baltimore City welcomes "Little Amal," symbol of human and refugee rights

BALTIMORE -- Charm City welcomed a large puppet on a big mission on Friday.

"Little Amal," who is not so little, measuring 12 feet in height, is a puppet that was designed to look like a Syrian refugee child.

This puppet has become a global symbol of human rights, particularly for refugees.

It has traveled more than 6,000 miles in the process of visiting towns and cities in 15 different countries since July 2021.

Little Amal is on a tour across the United States to unite communities and refocus attention on the urgent needs of refugees, immigrants, and asylum seekers.

The puppet's journeys are festivals of art and hope that draw attention to the huge numbers of children fleeing war, violence, and persecution, according to the Amal Fund.

At the celebration on Friday, Amal was greeted by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, Enoch Pratt Library, students from Refugee Youth Project, students from CASA and students from the Islamic Leadership Institute of America

One speaker shared her story as an immigrant from Jordan and how being welcomed in America has secured her a brighter future.

Between now and Nov. 5, Amal will be traveling across the United States in one of the largest free public festivals ever created.