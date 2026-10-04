Baltimore City to tap Susquehanna River for drinking water starting Oct. 5 amid drought

Baltimore City will begin tapping the Susquehanna River as a supplemental water source Monday, Oct. 5, as drought conditions continue across the region.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works said the move comes in response to prolonged drought conditions and declining reservoir levels, including at Prettyboy and Loch Raven reservoirs.

Susquehanna River water will be blended with water from Loch Raven Reservoir before being treated and tested at the Montebello water treatment plants, DPW said. The blended water will then enter the regional drinking water system.

A representative with the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation told CBS News Baltimore that some residents could notice changes to their water.

"A different taste, a different smell, a different odor with the water," said Ron Synder, with the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation. "It's because water pumped in from the Susquehanna has more natural sediments in it, and it could lead to those conditions."

Synder added, "It's perfectly safe for drinking, for bathing, for cooking."

Officials said the blended water will primarily serve areas supplied by the Montebello plants, including portions of Baltimore County. Areas supplied by the Liberty system are not expected to receive Susquehanna River water.

"Our residents and businesses deserve to know what to expect before this change occurs," Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said. "Baltimore County is working to make sure people have clear, accurate information and can remain confident that their drinking water is safe. We are also asking everyone to continue doing their part to conserve water while these drought conditions continue."

Baltimore City DPW said the blended water will be treated and tested using the same process as the existing water supply and will continue to meet federal and state drinking water standards.

"Most residents are not expected to notice a significant change, although some may notice a minor difference in the water's taste, odor or color," said DPWT Director Lauren Buckler. "The treatment and testing requirements remain the same, and we will continue coordinating with Baltimore City and sharing updates so residents and businesses know what to expect."

DPW said the length of time Susquehanna River water will be used will depend on rainfall, reservoir recovery and overall water-supply conditions.

Using the supplemental source will help preserve the region's stored reservoir supply, but officials said rainfall is still needed to restore reservoir levels.

How to conserve water

Baltimore County continues to urge residents and businesses to conserve water by: