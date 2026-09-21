Baltimore DPW to tap Susquehanna River for drinking water amid drought

Baltimore's Department of Public Works (DPW) is planning to use supplemental river water as drought conditions continue in the city.

Beginning in late September or early October, DPW will begin to take water from the Susquehanna River, mixing it with the city's drinking water, DPW said in a statement. How long the city uses Susquehanna water will depend on rainfall, reservoir recovery and overall water supply conditions.

Water levels in the city's reservoirs are continuing to decline because Baltimore city is still in a drought, the statement said. The city's primary water supply comes from rainfall and snowmelt collected in the Liberty, Loch Raven and Pretty boy reservoirs. Officials said rain is needed to restore the city's reservoirs.

Susquehanna water will be blended with water from the reservoirs before it is treated for consumption. River water contains higher sediments and organic material, so the water must be filtered before it can be pushed out.

Who may receive the Susquehanna water?

The blended water will mainly serve areas supplied by the Lake Montebello water treatment plants, including parts of Eastern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. Residents served by the Liberty system -- which includes Western Baltimore and parts of Howard County -- are not expected to receive Susquehanna water, DPW said.

What might residents notice?

Residents are generally not expected to notice a change in the taste of their drinking water. The change will also not affect the safety of the city's drinking water. However, some residents might notice some taste or color differences between the Susquehanna and reservoir water, said DPW.

Voluntary water restrictions remain in effect

If drought conditions continue to worsen, mandatory water use restrictions may become needed. DPW says its plan to use Susquehanna water does not mean that water still should not be conserved if reservoir levels continue to decline.

Please continue conserving water

DPW urges residents to continue to conserve water by avoiding lawn and garden watering and not washing cars, boats and outdoor surfaces. In addition the public is asked to repair leaking faucets, hoses, and fixtures, washing and drying full loads of clothes and take shorter showers and turning off the tap when brushing teeth.

Every drop saved helps protect regional water supply, the DPW said.