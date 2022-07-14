Man, 23, shows up at Baltimore hospital with gunshot wound
BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers were called to a local hospital shortly before 11 p.m. after the man showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.
The 23-year-old was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.
No details about where the shooting took place were immediately available Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
