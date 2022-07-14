Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, 23, shows up at Baltimore hospital with gunshot wound

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers were called to a local hospital shortly before 11 p.m. after the man showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.

The 23-year-old was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

No details about where the shooting took place were immediately available Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 9:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.