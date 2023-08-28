Baltimore City selected to participate in 'Cities Forward' urban sustainability program

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore is one of 24 cities selected to participate in the Cities Forward program.

The international program is a collaborative initiative between the U.S. Department of State, the ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability, Resilient Cities Catalyst, and the Institute of the Americas.

The initiative is designed to assist cities in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the U.S. to partner in efforts to improve environmental sustainability, and inclusivity by co-design, and knowledge sharing.

"Baltimore's selection to participate in the first-ever Cities Forward cohort is not just an honor, it's a statement about our commitment to building a sustainable and resilient city for the future and our eagerness to partner with cities across the globe," Mayor Scott said.

Baltimore will partner with Cali, Colombia.

You can read more about the Cities Forward program on the ICLEI website.