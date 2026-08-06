Security officers for Baltimore city buildings on strike over heat-related safety complaints, overtime violations, union says

Security officers for Baltimore city buildings and public housing units went on strike Thursday, alleging safety violations and wage theft.

Their employer, Metropolitan Protective Services (MPS), is contracted by the city to provide security for the Baltimore City Housing Authority, including the Gilmor Homes, and other municipal buildings.

MPS employs 120 officers across these locations and receives more than $20 million in city funding, according to the organizers of Thursday's strike.

The non-union employees went on strike at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, starting with a rally outside City Hall.

Why security officers say they're striking

The organizers allege MPS failed to provide legally required heat-related breaks or sufficient water to employees, including a pregnant woman, during last month's extreme heat.

On July 27, the union filed a complaint with Maryland Occupational Safety and Health, claiming MPS also failed to properly train employees on heat exposure and communicate with them when the heat index rose above 90 degrees.

"We deserve shelter from extreme weather. We deserve access to water when temperatures hit 100 degrees and we're under a code red heat warning," said officer Tamika Scott during Thursday's rally.

"Being required to remain outside in this extreme heat without access to indoor rest areas has caused me to feel lightheaded and really sick," said Lashawn Williams, another officer.

On August 3, the union filed another complaint alleging wage and overtime payment violations. It cites more than 250 hours of unpaid or improperly paid overtime, with nearly $9,000 in missing wages across six employees.

"All we're asking for is respect [and] safe working conditions," Scott said. "We are saying loud and clear, we deserve better. MPS do better."

This is their second strike so far this year. Organizers say six security officers filed unfair labor practices following the previous strike on April 9, claiming they were fired, sent home or removed from the schedule.

MPS responds to allegations

MPS CEO Derrick Parks told CBS News Baltimore he met with a local council member to discuss the union's claims.

Parks said he's done the job of these officers before and would never put someone in a compromising position.

"When every supervisor comes to work, they load up their cooler with ice and water, and then they go out to their respective sites to make sure that these guys have proper water," he said.

As for the overtime accusations, Parks said there has never been a pay issue.

"It's never been an issue of 'Hey, my check balance, I can't get my check on time. What day is pay day?'" he said. "Never."

Parks said the allegations are frivolous, coming from disgruntled employees. He added some of the employees speaking out were flagged for being non-productive on the job.

"Those individuals were marked or identified from a client," he said.

32BJ SEIU, the union representing the workers, has 190,000 members across 12 states, including 1,700 in Baltimore. It's the largest service workers union in the country, with members hailing from 64 different countries and speaking 28 different languages.