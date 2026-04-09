Baltimore security officers strike against Abacus Corporation over alleged unfair labor practices

Security officers who work in Baltimore-owned buildings in the city's Harbor East community went on strike against their employer, Abacus Corporation, on Thursday, alleging unfair labor practices.

The non-union city and commercial contracted officers, who have been trying to unionize, walked off the job for a one-day strike.

Leaders of SEUI 32 BJ, the largest property service worker union in the country, said charges filed in 2025 and 2026 on behalf of workers include allegations of discrimination, coercion, and firings for participation in union activities. The union has 1,700 members in Baltimore, and a total of 190,000 members across 12 states.

In a statement shared with WJZ, a spokesperson for Abacus Corporation said the union's claims are "factually incorrect and meant to mislead the public."

"The charges filed by SEIU are allegations, not findings of fact. Abacus categorically denies any unlawful conduct, has cooperated fully with all regulatory processes, and is confident in the lawfulness of its employment practices," the company said in a statement.

According to union leaders, officers are on strike from several city and commercial sites, including the Able Wollman Building, police stations, housing developments and the water treatment facility.

"This is not a dispute against the City of Baltimore. This is a dispute against the city contractor, Abacus, and others who've broken the law by violating workers' rights to form a union and have a voice on the job," said Jaime Contreras, Executive Vice President of SEUI 32BJ.

On Thursday, Baltimore City Council members Odette Ramos, Mark Parker and Jermain Jones joined officers for a rally. The leaders argued that what workers are asking for is about dignity.

"People don't choose to go on strike. They depend on their wages," said Jones. "For them to take it to this extent, there must be a large amount of frustration."

Neighbors who live and frequent the Harbor East community said they are used to security in the area, especially with more crime hot spots popping up recently.

Visitors to the area said they feel safe walking around, seeing security.

Abacus Corporation said their work with security officers is a long-term commitment to the community, and they intend to take care of their officers as they have in the past.