Baltimore City Schools to offer five-day youth summer programming

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Schools will be extending youth-serving summer programs to five days a week, Baltimore City Councilmember Zeke Cohen announced Thursday.

Cohen agreed to a compromise with city schools that will allow students to participate in field trips on Fridays, expanding programming beyond the previous Monday through Thursday schedule.

In a plan dubbed "Field Trip Fridays," Cohen outlined a potential source of funding to support transportation, food, and admission for experiential learning.

"Our children deserve a safe, joyful summer filled with quality programming. Working parents should not have to worry about finding childcare on Fridays," Cohen said. "As a former teacher, I also understand the stress our educators are under. By working together, we found a win-win."

The Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success will collaborate with the City's Trauma Informed Care Taskforce to host a listening tour with teens, aiming to identify activities and destinations that appeal to them.

Cohen emphasized the importance of providing meaningful opportunities for young people, stating, "We know that when young people have meaningful opportunities, they stay safe and out of trouble."

Cohen said that the Mayor's Office of Employment Development (MOED) will provide over 7,000 summer jobs, while Recreation and Parks will offer summer camps with increased hours.