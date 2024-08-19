Baltimore City schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises looks to build on momentum in final year

BALTIMORE -- As Baltimore City students prepare for a new school year, it also marks the ninth and final year for its school CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises.

Santelises spoke with WJZ about marks of progress, needs for improvement and the foundation she has set for the next leader of city schools.

"Championing the underdog"

Santelises is thematically about "championing the underdog" and building on the momentum of a school district that she says is positioned to become a premier district where all Baltimore City students can receive a full education.

"We have a long way to go but we serve kids that have the people throwing shots," she said. "They don't even drive through those kids' neighborhoods, let alone teach them or actually believe in them."

Keeping up the progress

This new school year marks another chance to build on the momentum within the city school district.

However, Santelises will be the first to tell you they are a work in progress, but it takes a team effort.

"The team of city schools that really took very seriously my charge to say we have to approach the education of our city's children the way we approach the education of our own," Santelises said.

That approach has allowed a district historically challenged by its socio-economic pitfalls, lagging test scores, low graduation rates and gun violence, to meet students and staff where they are and to achieve a common goal.

"It also meant making sure that young people have a full education and I'm proud of the gains we've had in an art education, and our government numbers make me smile every time I see them," Santelises said.

Strides made in testing, graduation rates

Student engagement, especially after the pandemic, was important for city school leaders. Since then, student graduation rates and attendance have been up and strides are being made in testing.

"Our AP scores are up," Santelises said. "We have the highest number of African-American students that we have had in city schools enrolled in Advanced Placement classes."

More importantly, staff leadership across the board has been a focal point in restoring consistency and trust in the city schools.

"We have new principals coming in, we made some leadership shifts, so this is not just a coast year," Santelesis said. "I'm really thrilled about our new head of school police and that working relationship with the community."

More work to be done

Santelises doesn't hold back on the large amounts of work that still needs to be done but says city schools are restoring their pride with leaders who believe in the current momentum.

"It's people who believe in this and who bring excellence and Baltimore City deserves that," Santelesis said. "They don't deserve warmed-over leftovers who couldn't be any place else."

Santelesis credits her team, the many community partners and a mayor who is a city schools alumnus, for helping to lay the foundation of the district's future.

"So his leadership has provided kind of that inspiration and push to say, 'How do we work better across the city?" Santelesis said.

As she enters her final year as one of the longer-serving school CEOs, Santelises takes pride in the foundation that has been laid for the next city school's leader, whom she hopes comes in and continues to champion the underdog.

"We have strong people here who could be doing other things, but they believe like I do, this is about expanding at excellence not draining a swamp," Santelesis said.

As Santelises finishes her final year as city schools CEO, she said that whoever leads next will hopefully listen and get right to work on the things that still need to be addressed in continuing the district's momentum.