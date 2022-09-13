Baltimore City Schools appoints new hiring chief amid teacher shortage

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Schools on Tuesday announced its new Chief Human Capital Officer, Emily Nielson, as it faces a teacher shortage felt across the nation.

Nielson formerly oversaw staffing and human resources as Senior Vice President of Talent Acquisition at IDEA Public Schools, a Texas-based network of free public charter schools. In Baltimore, she'll lead city schools' efforts "to attract, develop, and retain high-quality staff at all levels of the organization," the district said.

"Chief Nielson brings with her extensive knowledge of recruiting and retaining staff within a large school district," said BCPS CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises in a statement. "She understands the unique challenges that come with the role and is prepared to lead City Schools' efforts to bring the best of the best to serve our students, staff, and families."

Baltimore City Schools on Tuesday announced its new Chief Human Capital Officer, Emily Nielson. Baltimore City Schools

The district announced in August its plan to address the shortage relies on long-term substitutes, rearranging staff, and reducing non-core teaching positions to make sure every classroom is covered. The district is even tapping retired teachers to help fill positions.

Last year, over 5,500 teachers left their positions, citing workload, pay, and a lack of respect and resources, according to the State Department of Education. Part of the new chief's job will be to keep teachers from leaving while attracting more.

Nielson holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University, and started out as a high-school geography teacher in Texas.

Before IDEA Public Schools, Nielson was the Chief Talent Officer for Camden City School District in New Jersey for three years.