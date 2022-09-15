Baltimore City Schools apologizes for scheduling conferences on Yom Kippur, known as holiest day in Judaism

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools issued an apology Thursday after it scheduled parent-teacher conferences on Oct. 5, which is Yom Kippur, a significant Jewish holiday.

Meaning "Day of Atonement" Yom Kippur is known as the holiest day of the Jewish year, according to the American Jewish Committee.

"We apologize for any harm caused by the unfortunate scheduling of parent-teacher conferences during Yom Kippur," the district said in a statement. "Such scheduling does not reflect our values and policies."

The district said it has directed schools to provide alternative times and days for families unable to attend, and athletic events on the day have been postponed.

"We are reviewing future scheduled events to avoid conflicts with other religious observances to the greatest extent possible," the district continued.