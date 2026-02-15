Baltimore City officer gets struck by car, fires gun responding to 911 call, police say

A Baltimore City police officer was injured after getting struck by a car and firing his gun early Sunday morning, officials said.

Video shows a heavy police presence on West Lombard Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where it happened at around 12:45 a.m.

According to Baltimore City Police, officers were investigating a 911 call about reports of an armed person in the area.

During that interaction, one of the officers was hit by a car and fired his gun.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma with a leg injury, but police have not provided an update on the their condition at this time.

Police did not say if the suspect or any bystanders were injured during the incident or how many officers were involved.