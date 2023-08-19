Baltimore City Fire Department kicks off 'Camp Spark' for young girls

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Fire Department kicked off Camp Spark on Saturday.

The two-day camp provides young girls with a variety of hands-on training activities that firefighters perform as part of their jobs.

Those activities are geared towards improving team-building skills, critical-thinking skills, and situational-awareness skills.

After the training camp ends on Sunday, there will be a graduation ceremony to acknowledge the achievements of each participant.

Parents, guardians, friends, and family members are expected to attend the ceremony.