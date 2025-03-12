Baltimore City Mayor's Office to host job fair for displaced federal employees

The Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Employment Development (MOED) is hosting a job fair to help displaced federal workers interested in changing careers find work.

Both private and public sector employers are set to attend the event, including the Baltimore City Health Department, Baltimore City Department of Transportation, Johns Hopkins, Baltimore City Community College, LifeBridge Health, and more.

The Federal to Future Career Transition Expo will take place on March 20 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at New Psalmist Baptist Church.

"MOED stands with Baltimore's workers during this challenging time. Through the Federal to Future Career Transition Expo and our ongoing workforce initiatives, we are committed to providing displaced federal employees with the support and connections they need to secure meaningful employment and continue contributing their skills to our city's economy," MacKenzie Garvin, MOED's director said.

Federal workforce slash impacts Maryland

Maryland leaders have made efforts to support federal employees as the Trump administration continues efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce.

Last week, Maryland joined 18 other states in filing a lawsuit against the administration over mass firings of federal employees. In the lawsuit, the attorneys general argued that federal agencies were required to follow "Reduction in Force" protocols, which include giving preference to military veterans and providing state governments with at least 60 days' notice before laying off 50 or more employees.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said more than 800 terminated federal employees in Maryland have already applied for state unemployment benefits.

In February, Gov. Wes Moore said there are an estimated 160,000 federal civilian jobs in Maryland, which represents about 6% of jobs in the state. Maryland has the highest amount of federal employees behind Washington D.C.

Resources for federal workers

Governor Moore launched a new website last month to share resources for federal employees in the state who are being impacted by federal workforce layoffs and federal funding changes.

At a town hall at Howard Community College, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said the county has begun expanding its workforce development resources.

Ball also said the county is hosting a business resource expo for federal workers at the Kenneth S. Ulman Innovation Hub Building at 9:30 a.m. on March 26. The expo will provide guidance on starting a business, including how to secure funding, mentorship, and legal services.

Attendees can also learn about the HoCo Higher Growth Accelerator Program, a seven-week program that helps people learn how to develop a business.

Federal workers who need assistance in Baltimore City can visit a MOED career center or request virtual assistance. Individuals can also visit the MOED job board. The department's compilation of resources for federal employees is available here.