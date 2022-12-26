Baltimore City extends outdoor dining permits for on-street parking spaces through June
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is extending outdoor dining permits for on-street parking spaces through June.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation temporarily allowed parklets to be used for outdoor dining in an effort to encourage social distancing and provide a boost to the restaurant industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they've grown in popularity.
The program was scheduled to end on December 31.
However, after receiving overwhelming support in favor of outdoor dining from the public on a newly revised policy, the department is now extending temporary permits through next June.
This will be used as they work to finalize a more permanent policy with design standards for both curbside diners and drivers using the roads.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.