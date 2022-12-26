Baltimore City extends outdoor dining permits for on-street parking spaces through June

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is extending outdoor dining permits for on-street parking spaces through June.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation temporarily allowed parklets to be used for outdoor dining in an effort to encourage social distancing and provide a boost to the restaurant industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they've grown in popularity.

The program was scheduled to end on December 31.

However, after receiving overwhelming support in favor of outdoor dining from the public on a newly revised policy, the department is now extending temporary permits through next June.

This will be used as they work to finalize a more permanent policy with design standards for both curbside diners and drivers using the roads.