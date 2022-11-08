Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore City elections director reportedly hospitalized

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones is hospitalized on Election Day, WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner reports

Deputy Director Abigail Goldman will oversee operations in Jones' place. She told the Baltimore Banner Jones has "been out of the office for some personal issues for about a week now and we put everything in place ahead of today."

Jones confirmed to the Banner he was unwell but didn't specify why he was in the hospital. 

Goldman told the outlet everything has been "running smoothly" and that the agency has backup systems in place for these circumstances.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 3:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.