Baltimore City DPW repairing water main breaks caused by freezing temperatures

BALTIMORE - Last week's freezing temperatures and this week's warmer weather have contributed to an increase in water main breaks throughout Baltimore City.

Those water main breaks are causing flooding along streets in Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, crews are working to make repairs to the water mains and the water-related service requests.

DPW said cold weather can harm water infrastructure, especially during long periods of cold and repeated freeze and thaw cycles.

"Water mains break due to a variety of factors, especially freezing and thawing conditions that can cause the ground to shift and put stress on the pipes," DPW said in a statement. "In addition, water service lines and water meters can freeze when the temperature remains below 25 degrees for extended periods of time."

Water Main Repair Process:

Baltimore City residents should report water main breaks and other water emergencies to 311 (phone, mobile app, online). Baltimore County customers should call (410) 396- 5352.

A DPW inspector will be dispatched to investigate the break.

The water main valve will be located and turned off to cut off the flow of water.

Utility lines are identified and marked.

Broken pipe section is located, dug up and repaired or replaced.

Excavation site is filled in and roads are repaved.

DPW has an interactive map that shows up-to-date information on water main repair activity. The interactive map is available on DPW's website.

To report water main breaks and other water emergencies in Baltimore City, please call 311, or call 410-396-5352 in our Baltimore County service area.