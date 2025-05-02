Baltimore group challenges 'dirtiest city' label with grassroots cleanup efforts

Baltimore residents react after city named one of the dirtiest in America

Baltimore was recently named the dirtiest city in America, according to a survey from the publication House Fresh. But some residents say that ranking doesn't reflect the work happening in their neighborhoods.

"We'd rather transform our own communities and come out here and work together in partnerships," said Mark Hunter, founder and president of Mr. Hood Cleanups.

In West Baltimore's Poplar Grove neighborhood, that transformation is visible. Amid boarded-up buildings and city noise, volunteers from Mr. Hood Cleanups and residents of the Everything Must Change recovery house are cleaning up their own streets.

The survey used data from the city's 311 system, which logs complaints from residents about trash and other sanitation issues.

But Mayor Brandon Scott said the data can be misleading.

"They just took raw 311 data, that includes duplicates — that in fact includes our workers saying they clean up trash," Scott said.

Hunter's effort brings together returning citizens — people previously incarcerated — who are now helping rebuild their communities.

"God has blessed me to put me around these returning citizens that we've been working with for years," Hunter said.

Lynn Johnson, director of Everything Must Change Behavioral Health, said the work is meaningful for everyone involved.

"It's actually therapeutic for the guys that've been locked up and returning to the community — help cleaning up what they helped destroy," Johnson said.

She pushed back on the idea that Baltimore deserves the title of dirtiest city.

"You walk through these blocks right now, actually the lawns are cut — there's no trash, you got the city coming around to pick up bulk trash, you got Mr. Hood Cleanups," Johnson said.

To her, the cleanup effort is not just about appearances.

"It boosts everyone's morale spiritually to get back to what we used to have," she said.

Mayor Scott and local organizations like Mr. Hood Cleanups continue to lead community cleanups across Baltimore, with the goal of rebuilding the city — one block at a time.