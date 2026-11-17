The leaders of Baltimore City and Baltimore County agreed on Tuesday to explore the creation of a unified water and sewer system.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Katherine A. Klausmeier, according to a news release. The MOU establishes a framework "to explore the creation of a single unified" water and wastewater system.

"A single utility would serve both jurisdictions, allowing for more effective service and enhancements to water and wastewater systems," said a statement issued jointly by the two leaders. "While the City and County will retain ownership of their assets, the unified utility will operate and maintain these systems."

The agreement calls for creating a single utility to serve both jurisdictions, with officials saying it will lead to "more effective service and enhancements to water and wastewater systems," the statement said. Under the plan, the city and county would retain ownership of their assets, while the unified utility organization would operate and maintain the systems.

Mayor Scott: "long overdue strategy"

"This is a long overdue strategy to improve water and wastewater services for residents across the Baltimore region," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "So many of the challenges we're discussing, from maintenance responsibilities to billing and metering, will be fixed through a single, centralized utility."

"For generations, Baltimore City and Baltimore County have relied on an interconnected water and wastewater system, but our approach to managing that system has not kept pace with the needs of our communities," said Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier.

This agreement builds on years of work to create a more efficient, accountable regional system that strengthens coordination, improves service and gives both jurisdictions a meaningful voice in decisions affecting the people we serve," Klausmeier added.

The network of city and county water and sewer systems is already deeply interconnected and are currently "functionally serving as a single system without regard to municipal borders," the news release said.

Agreement aims to end disputes over current system

However, distinctions in responsibility -- the county manages capital improvements to the county water conveyance system, while the city takes care of maintenance of that same system -- have resulted "in a cost-sharing process that has spurred ongoing disputes and challenges that negatively impact both jurisdictions."

City and county officials believe that creating a unified system will lead to more effective service delivery and standardized systems for billing, customer service, and information sharing.

Baltimore City Department of Public Works Director Matthew Garbark said, "This partnership is about more than how we manage water. It's about ensuring a reliable, sustainable water future for the entire region."