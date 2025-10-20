Baltimore City Council announcing plan to improve workers' rights

Baltimore City Council leaders and labor organizations are announcing a plan aimed at expanding rights for workers in the city.

The council resolution, Workers' Rights in Baltimore City, is backed by unions including SEIU 32BJ, the AFL-CIO, and others.

Members of the council and union leaders are expected to announce the measure at a press conference outside city hall at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

In a statement, the City Council "reaffirms Baltimore's commitment to working people by outlining key rights every worker deserves — regardless of union membership or sector."

The council said it is committed to advancing the following rights for all workers:



The right to safe working conditions

The right to fair wages and adequate benefits

The right to organize and collectively bargain without retaliation

The right to dignity and privacy in the age of AI

The right to access education and career training

The right to family life and work-life balance

The right to civic participation and democratic engagement

City Council President Zeke Cohen said the council will roll out a series of bills to improve worker safety over the next six to eight months.

The goal of the bills is to "improve worker safety, raise standards for city contractors, and create fairer, more equitable workplaces," Cohen said.

The council's announcement comes after union leaders last week demanded higher pay, stronger benefits, and improved working conditions. Members of SEIU 32BJ, local security officers, and City Council members called for new legislation to raise compensation for officers citywide.