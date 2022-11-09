Baltimore votes for term limits, control of city's police department

BALTIMORE -- From term limits for city officials to full control of its police department, Baltimore City voters have spoken on a number of ballot issues.

All 11 ballot questions in Baltimore City passed by a wide margin - none perhaps with more attention than term limits for elected officials at City Hall.

City voters will soon limit the mayor, comptroller, and council members to two terms in office after the passage of question K Tuesday. The measure was approved with more than 70 % of the vote.

Robyn Scates, a Political Science professor at Morgan State University says it sounds good on paper, but it would limit effective, popular officials from continuing to serve.

"The term limits, on its face, seems like it's effective," Scates said. "I hope it does open the door for more blood to come in."

Popular officials could still but they could run for other offices, but it would create opportunities for younger community leaders.

Preceding the ballot measure, the City Council on Monday voted to advance a bill that would reduce the number of years to qualify for a pension - from 12 years to 8.

The bill would still need the mayor's signature.

Police officers will soon be city employees, and experts hope it will increase accountability and accessibility for residents to have their concerns heard.

Question H allows for local control of the Baltimore Police Department, which has technically been a state agency since the 1860s.

"That'll allow local council people, for instance, to shape policy around discipline and oversight," said Dayvon Love of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle - a local think tank that says it's dedicated to improving the lives of Black people.

"The people said, 'this is exactly how it should be,'" said Morgan State University sociology professor Dr. Natasha Pratt-Harris. "The middle man is kind of removed from that part of the process and there is this feeling the people's voices may more likely be included as it relates to what they need or expect from the police department."

Full control of Baltimore Police will transfer to the city on the first of January. Term limits will go into effect for those elected in 2024 and beyond.