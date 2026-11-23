Baltimore City Council members are reviewing proposed increases to several city fees and fines, including penalties for illegal dumping, parking violations and failing to obtain a city-issued pet license.

The legislation, introduced Monday, is intended to modernize the city's fee and fine structure, some of which have not been updated since the early 2000s, according to the city.

The proposed changes could help support city services and address neighborhood concerns. But as affordability remains a concern for many Baltimore residents, some are questioning whether the increases would put an additional financial burden on residents.

During the City Council meeting, Council President Zeke Cohen said he welcomes a thoughtful discussion about the proposal but recognizes the financial challenges facing many Baltimoreans.

"It is extremely important that we do our full analysis, that we be thoughtful on every single fine and fee," Cohen said.

Some residents voiced support for increasing the penalties for violations such as illegal dumping and allowing grass and weeds to become overgrown.

Other proposed increases have raised questions about affordability and how the city would manage the additional revenue. One part of the proposal would increase the fine for not having a city-authorized cat or dog license from $100 to $300.

"They haven't demonstrated their ability to be fiscally responsible," Baltimore resident George Brown said. "Will the city manage the money properly, and why so much of an increase?"

Cohen also raised concerns about whether higher penalties could discourage residents from complying with city requirements.

"I want to be very careful that we are not deterring people from getting pets or getting permits," Cohen said.

Councilmember Danielle McCray is the lead sponsor of the legislation, on behalf of the mayor's administration. Although McCray declined to speak on camera after the meeting, she addressed the proposal during its reading.

"Affordability matters, but affordability must be discussed with precision," McCray said.

Council members were also asked whether the proposed increases are connected to a potential city budget deficit.

"I think regardless of the fiscal climate that the city or state are facing, I do think it's important that we are periodically going back and looking, because the dollar of today is not the same dollar of 10, 15, 20 years ago," Cohen said.

The legislation remains in its early stages. Cohen said the council plans to closely examine the proposed increases and consider their potential impact on residents before moving forward.