Baltimore residents could soon face more expensive fines and fees on everything from parking violations to pet licenses.

The changes aim to modernize the city's fee structure to better support city services and deter people from breaking city laws.

"These updates will help ease the overall burden on our taxpayers, hold people accountable for breaking the rules, especially for things like illegal dumping, and generate revenue that we can spend on resources in every neighborhood," Mayor Brandon Scott said Wednesday.

"Many of our fines and fees have not been updated since the 2000s. After years of discussion and community engagement, including town halls, we are implementing a more current and consistent fee and rate structure," said Chief Administrative Officer Faith Leach.

Some of the proposed fee changes include:

Dog or cat licenses increase from $100 to $300

Vacant property registrations go from $100 to $500

Some fines include:

Bulk trash on a property, failing to remove snow by a home, and high grass or weeds jump from $50 to $100

Illegal dumping increases from $500 to $1,000

Violating a parking meter would be $75, up from $30

Parking in a bus lane would be $250, instead of $75

"Because these fines and fees haven't kept up with the pace of inflation, it's been our taxpayers who end up footing the bill," Scott said. "When we look at the actual numbers on some of these fines, not only are they not keeping pace with the surrounding jurisdictions, but they just aren't effective deterrents."

"Frankly, I want it to be more painful to be a bad neighbor"

The Bureau of the Budget and Management Research began studying the fine and fee structure for the first time since 2008 in the summer of 2025.

In October 2025, the city made updates to the first set of fees. Soon, the city will move forward with the second set of fee adjustments.

"Frankly, I want it to be more painful to be a bad neighbor in Baltimore city," said Scott.

"There's an easy trick to avoid paying these fines – don't break the law, follow the rules," he added. "Don't illegally dump. Don't allow trash to pile up. Don't park where you know you should not park, and do not drive with expired tags."

The proposed fee changes will go into effect once authorized by the city's Board of Estimates. Fines and fees approved by the City Council will take effect 60 days after becoming law.