Baltimore City Council to host DPW oversight hearing

The Baltimore City Council Committee on Legislative Investigations is set to hold a hearing Thursday as part of its oversight of the Department of Public Works Bureau of Solid Waste.

The hearing comes after DPW's Bureau of Solid Waste was cited by the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Agency (MOSH) for a "serious violation" for failing to protect its employees from dangerous heat conditions while on the job.

Why did the city increase DPW oversight?

The City of Baltimore has increased oversight after a series of significant challenges.

A 48-page report released on March 5 by the Baltimore City Office of the Inspector General said the department has struggled with low morale and worker safety concerns for the "past decade."

The report detailed accounts from DPW employees who said they were exposed to extreme temperatures due to broken HVAC systems, inoperable showers, and insufficient protective gear. Locations like Bowley's Lane and Cherry Hill yards suffered from broken lockers, plumbing leaks, gas odors (due to being built on a landfill), and a lack of basic amenities like toilet paper, according to the report.

Some employees said they were instructed to continue working in hazardous heat conditions despite displaying symptoms of heat illness. Others said they experienced retaliation, making them fearful of reporting injuries.

Who was Ronald Silver II?

Ronald Silver II died of heatstroke on August 2, 2024, while working in temperatures approaching 100 degrees. MOSH, separate from the OIG, began an investigation into DPW following Silver's death.

Before the investigations, Silver's family called for accountability in his death.

At a press conference, Silver's co-worker said he too suffered from heat exhaustion before Silver collapsed.

According to the OIG's report, Silver's death was one of many employees who suffered from heat illness while working.

A July 2024 investigation by the OIG conducted before Silver's death revealed that employees had been working in sweltering heat without being provided cold water or access to a cooling facility.

"The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) acknowledges the citation issued by the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) following its investigation into the tragic loss of one of our employees due to heat-related injuries. At this time, we are carefully evaluating the details of the citation to determine next steps," DPW said in a statement earlier this month.

Thiru Vinarajah, the attorney for Silver's family, called the conditions outlined in MOSH's report "modern-day indentured servitude."

"The IG's report makes it clear that what happened to Mr. Silver was no accident, but the natural and predictable result of an agency that for years has deliberately prioritized picking up trash over employee safety," Vignarajah said.

How has DPW improved so far?

In a news release issued on March 5, the department said it had developed several standard operating procedures for varying conditions, including extreme heat, and extreme cold along with an SOP for accident notifications.

DPW said it has also renewed its focus on employee training for workplace safety, compliance and risk management, and leadership.

In addition, the department announced $20 million for upgrades at multiple Bureau of Solid Waste facilities.