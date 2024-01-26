Baltimore City circuit courthouses closed as work continues after manhole cover explosions

Parts of Downtown Baltimore in the dark after multiple manhole cover explosions

BALTIMORE -- Downtown Baltimore City circuit courthouses are closed Friday as emergency work continues on Charles Street.

Multiple manhole cover explosions were reported Thursday night in Downtown Baltimore, and hundreds were left without power through Friday morning as crews investigate. The outage is affecting the downtown area in the general grid of Centre Street, Liberty Street, St. Paul Street and Fayette Street, the OEM said.

Fire officials say the preliminary cause of the explosions is believed to be electrical. Crews responded to the 300 block of North Charles Street to find smoke coming from multiple manhole covers and fire emitting from one manhole cover, the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management said.

SIGNIFICANT TRAFFIC IMPACT: There will be traffic modifications Friday morning due to crews operating in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of North Charles Street between Baltimore and West Mulberry Street.

