Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners appoints new Board Chair, Vice Chair

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners appointed a new Board Chair, Ronald McFadden, and Vice Chair Shantell Roberts, in a vote Tuesday.

McFadden was appointed to the board in 2018, and began serving vice chair in 2021. A musician and former educator for Baltimore City Schools, he has advocated for educational equity in urban communities. McFadden has also served on the board's Teaching and Learning Committee, and Strategic Planning Committee. She succeeds previous Board Chair Johnette Richardson, whose term expired.

Roberts was appointed to the board in 2019. She is a City Schools parent, and graduate, social entrepreneur, advocate for maternal and child health, and founder of Touching Young Lives Inc. A Baltimore native, she holds a chair position on the Board's Operations Committee, and Audit Committee.