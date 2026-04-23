Child receives kidney donation after story heard on Baltimore radio station

A 6-year-old girl was recognized after she received a kidney donation from a random woman who heard her story on a Baltimore radio station.

Lucy has had eight surgeries since she was born, but now she is trying new foods, going outside, swimming, and is recovering well.

The University of Maryland Medical Center and Infinite Legacy presented the second-annual Celebration of Life Ceremony and flag-raising on Thursday.

The event honors and raises awareness of those who donate organs and tissues to those who need them.

Lucy's living donor wasn't able to make it to Thursday's event, but told Lucy's mother, Nicole Zais, that she would donate again if she had the chance.

Zias said the donor is inspiring others as well.

"I told her that I think that even her children seeing her donate, and seeing how quickly she recovered from everything, and all her co-workers seeing her, has kind of created a ripple effect," Zias said. "This one (Lucy) has bounced back and is an energizer bunny."