It's officially the holiday season which means holiday lights and displays will be going up soon, but where? CBS News Baltimore has compiled a list of every holiday display around Maryland...

Baltimore City

Charm City Lights

Location: Druid Hill Park (1876 Mansion House Drive)

Date & Time: November 28–December 27, 5:00 p.m.

The CBS News Baltimore sponsored event is back, this time with a bit of holiday magic. A fully walkable winter wonderland awaits guests with more than 250,000 sparkling lights. Animated displays and a 50-foot tree makes this holiday edition of Charm City Lights interactive for guests. Guest can also participate in the holiday scavenger hunt, the ugly holiday sweater silent disco, and story time with Mrs. Claus. Photo ops with Santa are available. Children two and younger are free. Ages 3–18 are $5 and $10 for those 19 and up.

Miracle on 34th Street (Hampden)

Location: 700 block of W. 34th Street between Keswick Road and Chestnut Avenue

Date & Time: Saturday, November 28, 2026, starting at 6:00 p.m., through January 1, 2027

The most famous tradition in Baltimore, where the whole neighborhood works together to put on this elaborate light display every year. This is a walking tour and free to the public. Visitors may want to grab a warm drink as they marvel at the two dozen homes decorated with rooftop installations and holiday movie scenes.

Miracle on 34th Street is the most famous holiday display in Baltimore Visit Baltimore

Monument Lighting at Mount Vernon Place

Location: Washington Monument and Mount Vernon Place (699 N. Charles St.)

Date & Time: Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Taking place on the first Thursday in December, hundreds of Baltimoreans gather to watch the historic monument lit up in thousands of lights, serving as the backdrop for a spectacular fireworks show. Live musical performances, caroling, and local food vendors add to this holiday spectacular.

Holiday on Holliday (City Hall Tree Lighting)

Location: Baltimore City Hall (100 Holliday St.)

Date & Time: Friday, December 11, 2026

The city's official tree lighting ceremony will include performances by 'American Idol" contestant and Baltimore native Gabby Samone and the Baltimore Urban Inspirational Collective, as well as family-friendly holiday activities around City Hall Plaza. There will be a free coats and toys giveaway.

Baltimore Parade of Lighted Boats

Location: Setting sail from the Anchorage Marina on Boston Street. Viewers can watch from Canton, Fells Point, Harbor East, the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, and Locust Point.

Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 6:00 p.m.

Viewers may want to bundle up tight, as this holiday display is on the water. It's free to the public to watch from the waterfront. Ticketed cruises and viewing parties are offered separately, such as the Pendry Baltimore pool deck viewing party which is $60 for adults and $30 for kids.

Winter lights at the Observatory

Location: Patterson Park (2601 E. Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21224)

Date & Time: December 6, 2026 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The 12th annual winter lights observatory will include live music, carolers, food trucks, and local gift vendors selling homemade wreaths and handmade jewelry. There will also be a visit from Santa and a toy drive. The observatory will remain lit throughout the holiday scene.

Baltimore County

Towson Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting

Location: Olympic Park (1 W. Joppa Rd., Towson, near Dinosaur Playground)

Date & Time: Friday, December 4, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Downtown Towson kicks off the season with carolers, live local entertainment, holiday treats, and a visit from Santa Claus and friends. Live performances/entertainment, hot chocolate, and inflatables.

Maryland Holiday Light Spectacular

Location: Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium.

Date & Time: December 3-December 30, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Featuring half a mile of Christmas to be experienced on foot, a million lights, and the Swiss Holiday village, visitors can ride the Ferris wheel, meet Santa, stop for hot cocoa and warm up in the Heat Zone.

The holiday Lights Spectacular at the Timonium fairgrounds Holiday Lights Spectacular

County Lights & Winter Nights Holiday Trolley Tour

Location: Pikeville, Owings Mills, and Upperco

Date & Time: December 1–22, 2026 (Closed Christmas day), 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Presented by the Greater Baltimore Chamber of Commerce, this evening trolley ride tours decorated residential neighborhoods across Baltimore County. Tickets are required.

Destination Christmas

Location: Central Christian Church (7411 Rossville Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21237)

Date & Time: December 11–12, 2026, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Featuring an appearance from Old Saint Nick, a train garden, and a nativity scene featuring live animals, this walkable holiday festival is free for visitors but a non-perishable food donation is recommended to support local families.

Anne Arundel County

Downtown Annapolis Grand Illumination

Location: Near Annapolis Market House Click to open side panel for more information (25 Market Space) and Annapolis City Dock Click to open side panel for more information

Date & Time: Sunday, November 29, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Features local dance and choral performances, story time, treats for children, and Santa and Mrs. Claus leading the countdown to light the downtown tree.

Downtown Annapolis welcome hundreds of visitors as they celebrate the beginning of the holiday season and light the Chritmas Tree. Downtown Annapolis.com

Waugh Chapel Towne Centre Annual Tree Lighting

Location: Waugh Chapel Towne Centre (South Main Chapel Way, Gambrills)

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 1, 2026, starting at 5:30 p.m. (ceremony at 6:00 p.m.)

Includes complimentary hot chocolate, giveaways, live performances by local groups, and an appearance by Santa. Complimentary hot chocolate with a special giveaway starts at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting at at 6:00 p.m.

Glen Burnie Town Center Tree Lighting

Location: Glen Burnie Town Center (121 Crain Hwy. N., Glen Burnie

Date & Time: Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Anne Arundel County's official tree lighting offers live music, hot cocoa, local vendors, a visit from Santa, and ice skating at the outdoor rink. Parking is free at the Glen Burnie Parking Garage at 7480 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

Parade of Light: Menorah Car Parade & City Dock Lighting

Location: Ends at Annapolis City Dock

Date & Time: Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 5:30 p.m.

Hosted by Chabad of Anne Arundel County, a menorah-topped car parade processes through Annapolis and concludes with the public lighting of a giant menorah at City Dock. The parade leaves Safeway (2635 Housley Road, Annapolis, MD 21401) at 5:30 p.m., and end at the Tesla Wing at the Annapolis Mall at 6:00 p.m.

Howard County

Historic Ellicott City Annual Tree Lighting & Midnight Madness

Location: Main Street in the Ellicott City Historic District

Date & Time: Friday, December 4, 2026

A community tree lighting ceremony along Main Street accompanied by late-night shopping, carolers, and festive storefront displays.

Bollman Truss Bridge Lighting

Location: Bollman Iron Truss Bridge (8600 Foundry St., Savage)

Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

An evening illumination of the historic 19th-century wrought-iron railroad bridge spanning the Little Patuxent River. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will speak at the festivities and lead the countdown to the bridge lighting.

The Bollman Truss Bridge is decorated in thousand's of Christmas lights for the holiday season Savage Mill

Merriweather Symphony of Lights

Location: Merriweather Post Pavilion (10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 21044)

Date & Time: November 27–January 2

One of Howard County's popular holiday displays, the Merriweather Symphony of Lights has been bringing holiday cheer to the community for over 25 years. Visitors have the option to drive through the display or walk through. Drive-through hours are from 6:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m., on weekdays and from 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m., weekends. Walk-through tickets have different packages and can be found on the company's website. Tickets range from $15-$45.