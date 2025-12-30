Engineering firm determines cause of Baltimore's 2024 underground fire

Baltimore City hired an engineering firm to investigate the cause of a 2024 fire in the city's underground conduit system.

RTI Group LLC, determined that the fire underneath Charles and Pleasant streets in September 2024 was caused by combustible gases in a manhole, which led to fire spreading through connecting ducts into nearby buildings.

The underground fire caused damage and power outages in downtown Baltimore.

"The Charles Street fire was caused by a combination of combustible gases that had been generating in manhole and connecting duct work for some time prior to their detonation," Mayor's office stated.

Mayor Scott's Office says the Department of Transportation has already installed a pilot monitoring system to detect gases and high temperatures in the manhole.

"My number one focus is always the safety and protection of our residents," Mayor Scott said. "This issue has existed for years, but this is the first time the City has hired a professional engineering firm to actually develop a comprehensive set of recommendations for preventing these fires in the future. I'm grateful to all of the folks who helped put this report together, and especially to all those who are working to put these recommendations into action."

Recent underground fires in Baltimore

On June 28, 2025, a fire sparked underground at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Guilford Avenue. Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) reported that there was extensive steam damage to underground systems.

"We know that we have aging infrastructure," Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen said. "We also know that we have an obligation to make sure the conduit, the pipes, the underground, does not explode."

There have been three underground fires in the downtown area in the last past years. The previous two happened along a stretch of North Charles Street, which caused significant damage to some businesses there.