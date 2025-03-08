Baltimore Center Stage receives influx in ticket sales after refusing to comply with anti-DEI guidelines

Baltimore Center Stage, Baltimore's largest professional production theatre, said they're not complying with anti-DEI guidelines to receive federal funding.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) updated its grant guidelines noting a NEA recipient 'will not operate any programs promoting "diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI)."

"If we were to try to find a way to comply with the regulations as they're written, then we wouldn't be who we are anymore," said Adam Frank, Managing Director at Baltimore Center Stage. "That makes it a really easy decision to say we're not going to follow those guidelines. We won't accept federal funding under these conditions."

Frank said the work done at the theater is hugely diverse. He said there are questions around what these new rules look like.

"Does that mean that we can't have a trans actor on stage?" he said. "Does that mean that we can't do a story about the Civil Rights Movement? Nobody knows the answer to that question."

Frank said the theater receives about $30,000 in grant funding from the agency. He said those funds are extremely important considering Baltimore Center Stage is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's also difficult because the NEA, the National Endowment for the Arts, is something that we're proud of," Frank said. "We're proud to be a part of the national arts community. To step back from that is a hard thing."

However, Frank said they didn't want to change their mission in order to receive funding. That mission is being a theater for everyone.

Community support

Several people who attended a Saturday night showing said they are in full support of Baltimore Center Stage.

"My eyes have been open through these shows and I appreciate hearing perspectives that I wouldn't hear otherwise," Linda Sinche said.

"You get it in Center Stage," Susan Walther said. "You don't always get it at every single theater in Baltimore. So, we need pushback."

"I'm also concerned that standing on principle puts them in danger," said Andrew Gordon. "But they're going for it. They're doing the right thing."

Frank said the support has been overwhelming. Many have already made donations to the theater.

According to him, there's been an influx in ticket sales to help keep the facility going.