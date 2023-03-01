Archbishop gives Baltimore Catholics permission to eat meat on a Friday during Lent - St. Patrick's Day

Archbishop gives Baltimore Catholics permission to eat meat on a Friday during Lent - St. Patrick's

BALTIMORE -- The Archbishop of Baltimore has given Catholics in the city permission to eat meat for one Friday during Lent.

That's because St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday this year.

Many celebrate the Irish holiday with corned beef and cabbage or Shepherd's Pie.

Like your corned beef on St. Patrick's day?

Even though it falls on a Friday this year (during Lent) the Baltimore @archbalt just announced Catholics will be allowed to eat meat to celebrate! @wjz pic.twitter.com/CzuiTgyFYi — Denise Koch WJZ (@DeniseWJZ) February 28, 2023

Archbishop William Lori announced that on St. Patrick's Day, Catholics may eat meat to celebrate the occasion.

According to the Catholic rule, practicing Catholics must abstain from eating meat on every Friday during Lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter.

The last time St. Patrick's Day landed on a Friday was in 2017.

According to a story by the Catholic Review, Archbishop Lori "encourages those members of the faithful of the archdiocese to engage in some additional act of prayer, service to the poor or almsgiving."